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The New York Sun
Economy

Meta Faces Landmark Lawsuit Alleging AI Tools Targeted Disabled Workers for Layoffs

Because employees on protected leave had less activity for the systems to measure, the plaintiffs argue the AI tools effectively penalized them with lower scores.

The Facebook logo on a cell phone.
The Facebook logo on a cell phone. AP/Michael Dwyer
JOSEPH CURL

JOSEPH CURL

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