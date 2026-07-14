Meta Faces Landmark Lawsuit Alleging AI Tools Targeted Disabled Workers for Layoffs

Stock Trading Restriction Bill Passed by House Despite Democrats’ Objections Over Exemption for Trump, Other Administration Officials
By MATTHEW RICE|
Because employees on protected leave had less activity for the systems to measure, the plaintiffs argue the AI tools effectively penalized them with lower scores.
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