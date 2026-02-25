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The New York Sun
Arts+

Michelangelo and Titian, Titans of the Renaissance, Are the Ultimate Artistic Frenemies

A new book contends that the two geniuses, who met only twice, determined the course of each other’s careers.

Michelangelo's 'Libyan Sibyl' on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel. 1511. Detail.
Michelangelo's 'Libyan Sibyl' on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel. 1511. Detail. Via Wikimedia Commons
A.R. HOFFMAN

A.R. HOFFMAN

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