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The New York Sun
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Musk To Appeal Federal Case Against Sam Altman and OpenAI

The co-founder of one of the world’s most valuable tech companies claims the artificial intelligence firm betrayed its promise to remain a nonprofit.

Elon Musk and Sam Altman
Elon Musk and Sam Altman Photos by Gage Skidmore, CC-by 4.0/Steve Jurvetson, CC-by 2.0
LUKE FUNK

LUKE FUNK

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