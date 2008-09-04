Bruno: Obama is like Eliot Spitzer

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ALBANY — The former New York Senate leader, Joseph Bruno, is stepping out of political retirement to warn Republicans at the national convention that the Democratic presidential nominee, Senator Obama, is like disgraced Governor Spitzer.

Mr. Bruno says Mr. Obama, like Mr. Spitzer, is “fancy, dancey, prancey” and attracting followers caught up in his Hollywood-directed campaign. But the 79-year-old Republican who helped erode Mr. Spitzer’s once historic popularity warns that Mr. Obama, too, has little substance.

Mr. Bruno tells the New York delegation in St. Paul that Mr. Obama and fellow Democrat Mr. Spitzer are dangerous for the country because they fool people.

Mr. Bruno retired as New York’s most powerful Republican this year. Mr. Spitzer resigned in March after he was named in a prostitution investigation.