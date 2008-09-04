The New York Sun

Join
National

Bruno: Obama is like Eliot Spitzer

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

ALBANY — The former New York Senate leader, Joseph Bruno, is stepping out of political retirement to warn Republicans at the national convention that the Democratic presidential nominee, Senator Obama, is like disgraced Governor Spitzer.

Mr. Bruno says Mr. Obama, like Mr. Spitzer, is “fancy, dancey, prancey” and attracting followers caught up in his Hollywood-directed campaign. But the 79-year-old Republican who helped erode Mr. Spitzer’s once historic popularity warns that Mr. Obama, too, has little substance.

Mr. Bruno tells the New York delegation in St. Paul that Mr. Obama and fellow Democrat Mr. Spitzer are dangerous for the country because they fool people.

Mr. Bruno retired as New York’s most powerful Republican this year. Mr. Spitzer resigned in March after he was named in a prostitution investigation.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use