Giuliani Promotes Palin’s National Security Preparedness

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Mayor Giuliani says if Governor Palin had been president when America came under attack on September 11, 2001, he’s confident she would have been able to handle the crisis.

Ms. Palin’s experience as the mayor of a tiny Alaska town and as Alaska’s governor for less than two years have led critics to question her readiness to be vice president in a McCain administration — and president should he be unable to continue serving.

In an interview today on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Mr. Giuliani was asked, “If she were the president on 9/11, you would have been confident?”

Mr. Giuliani responded: “I’d be confident that she’d be able to handle it. She’s been a governor of a state, she’s been mayor of a city.”

