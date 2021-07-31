Will Schumer ‘Go Pelosi’ on Masks? And Other Mysteries of the Democrats

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Yesterday I offered to make bail for Senator Marsha Blackburn just in case the Senate goes Pelosi and Chuck Schumer orders a mask mandate subject to arrest if you fail to follow it. Hasn’t happened yet, but you never know.

I’m convinced Madam Speaker’s secret sauce to defeat Republican free enterprise principles is to just arrest all the GOP house members. It’s a terrific plan. Much better than cogent analysis with numerical facts. Just clean them out. Now, of course I’m just kidding. It’s a joke. Is it? We’ll see.

Next up is the infrastructure bill. I just want to raise a puzzling question: What is the environmental justice review. It’s in there. It’s not a permitting review, because outside of highways there’s no National Environmental Policy Act permitting reform. The environmental justice review could probably mean anything you want it to mean.

We’re talking total regulation of every nook and cranny in the economy in the name of environmental justice. There’s no telling how much that’s going to cost. I doubt the democrats ever want to clearly define this thing, and, by the way, while we’re on the subject of the environment, it’s worth reminding that U.S. carbon emissions have fallen 25% since 2005.

That’s by far the biggest drop of any major country. We beat the Paris Climate Accord target by five years. Now that to me is environmental justice, but I don’t think that’s what the Bidens have in mind. So I will read from the White House summary of the infrastructure deal, which says it:

“helps us tackle the climate crisis by making the largest investment in clean energy transmission and EV infrastructure in history; electrifying thousands of school and transit buses across the country; and creating a new grid development authority to build a clean 21st century electric grid.”

My emphasis is on the climate crisis, because again, we beat the Paris Climate Accord, and I don’t see this crisis. The only crisis I see is the possibility that the Democratic budget reconciliation plan coming down the road will tax and regulate everything to death. Now that would be a crisis.

Now my final thought is of a terrific article in the New York Times, an opinion piece by Atossa Abrahamian. It’s called “There’s no good reason you should have to be a citizen to vote.” Ms. Abrahamian is a citizen of Switzerland, Canada, and Iran. Not yet America, though she has obtained permanent residency.

My first response is: “So go and become a citizen. You’ve been here 15 years. What are you waiting for?” My second response is: “Stop whining and stop playing the victim. If you don’t like it here, move! Go to Switzerland, or Canada, or Iran. Or Havana, or Venezuela. I don’t care.”

We have sovereign borders in this country, as do most other countries. Can non-citizens vote in Iran? I doubt it. Votes in Iran mean nothing anyway. This reminds me of Democratic open border policies that are letting in a million illegals this year while at the same time, the Democratic Party high command is violently opposed to photo voter IDs to vote.

Think there’s a link there? Might well be. But I’m not into global citizenship. And I’m so tired of all this left-wing whining. One feature of American exceptionalism is that all persons here are free to leave. It’s a free country. Then again, that’s why so many people here in the first place.

