Search
The New York Sun
Foreign

Netanyahu, Trump Seem To Differ on How Far To Go To Dismantle Iran’s Nuclear Program

Bibi says Iran’s “nuclear material, enriched uranium, has to be taken out” while Trump hints at more bombing, not ground war.

President Trump with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Ben Gurion International Airport, October 13, 2025.
President Trump with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Ben Gurion International Airport, October 13, 2025. AP/Evan Vucci
DONALD KIRK

DONALD KIRK

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp