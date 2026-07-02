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The New York Sun
Politics

New Progressive Playbook: Denounce Super PACs, Accept Their Help

American Priorities, the anti-AIPAC, has spent millions on candidates who publicly denounce super PAC money while insisting they can’t control independent expenditures.

Congressional candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier speaks during a Get Out the Vote rally at New York City on June 18, 2026.
Congressional candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier speaks during a Get Out the Vote rally at New York City on June 18, 2026. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
DANIEL EDWARD ROSEN

DANIEL EDWARD ROSEN

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