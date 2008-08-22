Weiner Backs Squadron For State Senate

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Rep. Anthony Weiner of Queens is endorsing insurgent candidate Daniel Squadron in his primary contest against incumbent Democratic state Senator Martin Connor, who represents parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn.

“Daniel is his own man, not beholden to special interests, and he’s willing to fight for big ideas. We need strong, independent, reform-minded leaders on both the state and federal level who will work tirelessly on behalf of their constituents,” Mr. Weiner said yesterday in a statement.

Mr. Squadron, who previously worked as an aide to Mr. Weiner, also collected endorsements yesterday from two local newspapers in the district, the Villager and Downtown Express. Earlier this month he received endorsements from Mayor Bloomberg and the president of Manhattan, Scott Stringer. The primary will be held on September 9.