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The New York Sun
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New York’s Oldest Library Chronicles a Young Country’s Birth

‘Collective Witness,’ an exhibition at the New York Society Library, discloses the Founding Fathers’ reading habits.

'Collective Witness' at the New York Society Library.
'Collective Witness' at the New York Society Library. Karen Smul, New York Society Library
TOM DEIGNAN

TOM DEIGNAN

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