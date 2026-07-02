New York’s Oldest Library Chronicles a Young Country’s Birth

Published: Jul 2, 2026, 11:00 AM ET Updated: Jul 2, 2026, 12:34 PM ET

‘Collective Witness,’ an exhibition at the New York Society Library, discloses the Founding Fathers’ reading habits.

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