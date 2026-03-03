Search
The New York Sun
Politics

Noem, During Senate Committee Hearing, Bombarded With Questions About Minneapolis, Taxpayer-Funded TV Ads, Killing Her Dog

Republicans and Democrats alike did not hold back against the Secretary of Homeland Security.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem appears for an oversight hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee at the Capitol Tuesday.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem appears for an oversight hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee at the Capitol Tuesday. AP/J. Scott Applewhite
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

Published:
Updated:

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp