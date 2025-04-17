Operation Gray Lady

As a second round of talks with Iran approaches, a New York Times story could weaken special envoy Steven Witkoff’s hand. The Gray Lady’s piece, replete with previously undisclosed operational details, highlights disagreements between Israel and America and within President Trump’s team. The gist: Prime Minister Netanyahu wanted Washington to join Israel in striking Iran’s nuclear sites as early next month, and the president demurred.

“For now, Mr. Trump has chosen diplomacy over military action,” according to the piece. One could almost hear sighs of relief at Tehran’s corridors of power. As always, the mullahs adeptly play a losing hand. The International Atomic Energy Agency chief, Rafael Grossi, who landed at Tehran Wednesday, can “play a crucial role in peaceful settlement of the Iranian nuclear file,” foreign minister Abbas Araghchi burbles on X.

Negotiations with Mr. Grossi will help Tehran buy time, which explains Mr. Netanyahu’s plan to launch a surprise attack as early as May. In the past, the Islamic Republic’s “ring of fire” — Hezbollah, Hamas, et al — had deterred Israel from striking. Now the ring is significantly weakened. Israel also damaged Iran’s own anti-aircraft network. This window might not last. No wonder Mr. Araghchi flew to Moscow Thursday. He’s hoping to start repairs.

According to the Times, Mr. Netanyahu pleaded with the president to move quickly on Israel’s military plans. The U.S. Central Command chief, General Michael Kurilla, and national security adviser Mike Waltz started working on details with the Israelis. America amassed military assets in the region. Preparation slowed as the director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, presented an assessment that all that activity could provoke a regional war.

The so-called doves around Mr. Trump, led by Vice President Vance, urged the president to forgo strikes and opt instead for negotiations, the Times reports. Mr. Netanyahu’s plans were shelved. The four bylined Times reporters also add what Israelis widely describe as “damaging” details on attack plans. We see no reason to rehash such operational leaks, but Iranians are undoubtedly studying them intently.

The president, for now, is urging diplomacy. “I’d like to see Iran thrive,” Mr. Trump said today while hosting Prime Minister Meloni. Asked about the Times story, he confirmed that diplomacy is his “first option,” but “if there’s a second option, I think it would be very bad for Iran, and I think Iran is wanting to talk. I hope they’re wanting to talk.” Mr. Netanyahu’s office issued a terse statement: Israel “will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons.”

The Times reckons that Israel will need America’s help to significantly degrade Iran’s widely-spread nuclear program. Such assessments will likely weaken Mr. Witkoff’s hand in his second meeting with Mr. Araghchi. That is because for diplomacy to succeed, “the Iranians must know there’s a credible military option,” a former Israeli military intelligence chief, General Amos Yadlin, tells Kann News.

“Iran must stop and eliminate its nuclear enrichment and weaponization program,” Mr. Witkoff said Monday, reversing his own earlier statement. Yet Tehran is eager to revive the 2015 nuclear deal. Enrichment is “non-negotiable,” Mr. Araghchi says. The Times’ sources might have aimed at boosting diplomacy. Yet, the most likely outcome will be to toughen the mullahs’ already rigid positions, leading to Mr. Trump’s “second option.”