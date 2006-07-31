Pensions On the Edge

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

After months of back-room dealing and public grandstanding, Congress is finally ready to move forward with pension-reform legislation, and it’s about time. Americans’ pensions are on shaky ground, and Congress is trying to shore up a system that has promised about $2 trillion to 44 million American workers. There’s only one problem — the bill, despite being a major step in the right direction, misses the point. While lawmakers are focused on requiring companies to fund 100% or nearly of their defined-benefit plans, the real future of pensions lies in defined-contribution plans. Employers, workers, and taxpayers will only be safe once everyone has a 401(k).

That we are even contemplating the kind of legislation currently floating around Washington is a sign of what’s wrong with the old system. Pensions are in danger because, far from the bastions of safety portrayed by union advocates and the old-economy faithful, defined-benefit plans open the door to all sorts of accounting mischief. Under current law, defined benefit plans require company investments based on best-estimate projections of numbers of retirees and investment returns, and consider 90% to be “full funding.” The current rule makes it easy for companies to shortchange pensions. A recent Government Accountability Office study found that 62.5% of the largest pension plans contributed no cash at all to their plans from 1995 through 2002, instead using something called “plan accounting credits” to satisfy funding requirements. This gimmick papered over the serious problems at many pension funds. Some companies could not meet their obligations and were forced into bankruptcy. Many more are on the brink.

If and when they fall over the edge, they threaten to drag taxpayers right after them. Private pension plans are backed by an entity known as the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation. The PBGC is funded by insurance premiums paid by companies that sponsor pension plans, although whether those premiums are sufficient given the risks of default has been a matter of heated debate. So far, at least, it has been able to cover its obligations without tapping into general federal revenues. As its liabilities grow, that could change.

PBGC payouts and liabilities grew by 345% between 2001 and 2004. The PBGC is now $23 billion in the red due to recent failures of companies like Bethlehem Steel, US Airways and United Airlines. Fragile companies like General Motors, auto-parts maker Delphi, and airlines Delta and Northwest pose serious risks for American taxpayers. With just one or two failures among these companies, the PBGC could be on the hook for an additional $50 billion. With an unsustainable price tag like that, a taxpayer-funded bailout could be on the horizon.

Most of the debate in Congress has been about whether companies should fully fund their own pensions, or whether standards should be relaxed to make it easier for some struggling companies to meet the requirements. Some airlines will be given 17 years to bring their plans into balance. Relaxing standards for struggling companies is a mistake, because it props up failing pension plans and makes false promises to workers.

Even if one could avoid that pitfall, however, the biggest problem with defined-benefit plans is that there is no solution precisely because of the nature of a defined-benefit plan. It is impossible to be certain what future investment returns will be or how long workers will live, so obligations contingent on them cannot be certain either. For this reason, pensions that promise defined benefits may be based on the best of intentions, but cannot truly be guaranteed.

The best way to simplify the pension accounting system and allow companies the flexibility to make a profit while still ensuring their pension solvency is to transform defined benefit plans into defined contribution plans like 401(k)s in which companies contribute a fixed amount but leave it to individual workers to manage their own accounts and plan for their own retirements. This move would empower workers and relieve American taxpayers of their obligation to backstop defined benefit promises that cannot be met.

The chief merit of the pension reform bill is that it will make defined-benefit plans less attractive because it will be harder for companies to shortchange them, and therefore more employers will be encouraged to go defined contribution. In a free society some businesses prosper while others fail. Even a company that appears rock-solid today could disappear faster than anyone expects. In a world of dynamic change, it is wrong to ask workers to rely on promises rather than cold, hard cash in a 401(k) account.