Why Art Laffer Finds Newt Gingrich So Promising

“The purpose of economic policy is growth, jobs, and prosperity,” supply-side founder Art Laffer told me today. As such, Mr. Laffer has endorsed Newt Gingrich and the Gingrich 15% flat-tax plan, which includes the 12.5% corporate-tax reform. “It’s nothing against the other candidates,” Mr. Laffer said. “But Newt’s plan is right, and therefore endorsing him is the right thing to do.”

Mr. Laffer is concerned with the fact that Mitt Romney has no tax-reform plan, and he worries that the former governor of Massachusetts doesn’t believe in the incentive model of economic growth. “He’s a good man,” Mr. Laffer said. “And he would make a good president. But he needs a bold tax plan.”

Art Laffer believes the Gingrich plan would help jolt the economy to 4% or 5% growth. And he also is impressed that the former speaker has been talking about King Dollar on the campaign trail along with his supply-side tax strategy.

Was Mr. Gingrich actually one of the original supply-siders? Well, no. But he did hang around with Jack Kemp and others during the early 1980s in what became known as the Opportunity Society. So Newt’s bona fides are there.

Mr. Laffer also is impressed with Mr. Gingrich’s bipartisan abilities. He noted that Newt worked with Bill Clinton during the “Contract with America” 1990s to get welfare reform and a lower capital-gains tax.

What about the inevitable criticism from President Obama that a flat tax is a huge tax cut for the rich? “Listen,” Art told me. “We want to make the poor, rich. And you can’t love jobs while hating job-creators.”

Whether Mr. Gingrich’s supply-side bus tour and Art Laffer’s endorsement help him in the remaining days of the Iowa campaign remains to be seen. Polls suggest that Newt is a stock still looking for a bottom. His campaign to use federal marshals to haul judges before Congress is way off the economic-growth message and did him a lot of damage. That’s what the latest polls suggest.

Now, if Mr. Gingrich can stay on message, and stick with supply-side solutions for growth, jobs, and prosperity, he could still bounce back over the next five days. But he must be disciplined and stay on message.