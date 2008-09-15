What’s Doing This Week

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Those suffering fashion week-frenzy withdrawal can find relief tonight on Madison Avenue. One hundred and one shops on the avenue including Anne Fontaine, Bond No. 9 New York, de Grisogono, Michael Kors, and Tod’s, are staying open until 9 p.m., with 10% of purchases made with an American Express card going to the Whitney Museum of American Art’s photography collection. And how will you know which stores are participating? The windows of these shops will be decorated with photographs from a new book, “Vanity Fair: The Portraits: A Century of Iconic Images,” showcasing images published in the magazine. These photographs will remain on display until September 26.

On Tuesday it’s back to Bellinis at Cipriani 42nd Street for the New Yorkers for Children fall gala, where lucky ones can debrief fashion designers on their shows. Those expected to attend include Rachel Roy, Jack McCollough, Lazaro Hernandez, Tory Burch, Nicole Miller, Nanette Lepore, and Gilles Mendel. If it’s a nice night, it may be worth going up to the New York Botanical Garden for its annual Rose Garden Dinner.

On Wednesday, the direction to head is downtown to the Battery, for the Battery Conservancy’s annual lunch, featuring a tour of the park and a special gift for guests: a unique terra-cotta pot made in Italy.

Another outdoors-oriented event is the Fete de Swifty, on Thursday night. Liz Smith launched this entirely unpretentious and fun street carnival to benefit the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City. It’s worth going to see members of the Chanel-suited set let their hair down.

