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The New York Sun
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Paramount CEO Wines and Dines Lawmakers in Push for Federal Movie Tax Break: Report

The billionaire producer met with 13 members of the House Ways & Means Committee the same day a dozen state attorneys general sued to block Paramount’s mega-merger with Warner Bros.

John Krasinski, left, and Chairman and CEO of Paramount Skydance, David Ellison arrive at the 83rd Golden Globes on Sunday, January 11, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton.
John Krasinski, left, and Chairman and CEO of Paramount Skydance, David Ellison arrive at the 83rd Golden Globes on Sunday, January 11, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
JENNIFER DOHERTY

JENNIFER DOHERTY

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