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The New York Sun
Foreign

Poland Bans Chinese-Made Vehicles from Military Sites Over Espionage Fears

‘Modern vehicles equipped with advanced communication systems and sensors can collect and transmit data,’ a Polish colonel says.

Chinese battery producer CATL shows off its software at the opening of an automobile fair at Munich, Germany, on September 9, 2025.
Chinese battery producer CATL shows off its software at the opening of an automobile fair at Munich, Germany, on September 9, 2025. Johannes Simon/Getty Images
JOSEPH CURL

JOSEPH CURL

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