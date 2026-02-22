Poland Bans Chinese-Made Vehicles from Military Sites Over Espionage Fears

Published: Feb 22, 2026, 12:17 PM ET Updated: Feb 23, 2026, 04:39 AM ET

‘Modern vehicles equipped with advanced communication systems and sensors can collect and transmit data,’ a Polish colonel says.

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