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The New York Sun
Foreign

Pope Leo Strikes Back at Rebel Sect, Cementing Rift in the Church and Imposing the ‘Will of the Supreme Pontiff’ 

A raft of excommunications is decreed for ‘an act of a schismatic nature through the episcopal consecration of four priests, without a pontifical mandate.’

Newly consecrated Bishop Michael Goldade delivers his blessing at the end of his consecration ceremony at the Society of St. Pius X seminary at Econe, Switzerland, July 1, 2026.
Newly consecrated Bishop Michael Goldade delivers his blessing at the end of his consecration ceremony at the Society of St. Pius X seminary at Econe, Switzerland, July 1, 2026. AP/Baz Ratner
A.R. HOFFMAN

A.R. HOFFMAN

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