Preview: Apple Updates the iMac

With faster M4 chips, USB C accessories, and more RAM, the iMac gets a slight but helpful update.

Apple’s colorful desktop Macs are, to many, Apple’s most iconic product. Sure, the iPhone is what made the brand the goliath it is today, but colorful desktop computers, like the original iMac, showed the public that computers could be part of the everyday home; easy to use and delightful to look at.

The Mac line has greatly receded in importance, with Apple’s iPhone accessories dwarfing their Mac division. The computers remain among Apple’s most compelling products. This week, Apple will roll out several small updates to the entire lineup, removing their old Lightning port from accessories and updating them all to run versions of their new M4 Apple Silicon chip.

Apple iMac M4. Courtesy of Apple

The updated current-generation iMacs stand as the most pleasant, underappreciated product in Apple’s current lineup. They offer a simple all-in-one computer at accessible prices, with premium build quality, and come in fun colors.

The new update maintains the same screens, bodies, and colors but adds quality-of-life improvements. The shift to the new M4 chips, announced in May for the iPad Pro line, motivates the change. The chip has a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU. Though it will not provide a major performance boost, it will make the iMac more capable of handling the growing list of AI features coming to macOS. These start rolling out today across Mac, iPad, and iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models.

The iMac’s base RAM has doubled to 16GB, and higher-end models receive up to 32GB. The actual computer includes an upgraded 12-megapixel webcam.

The iMac Pro line remains absent, leaving no 24-inch screen model like previous generations. It retains the same 24-inch, 4.5K resolution screen as before, now with a “nano-texture glass option” to reduce glare and reflection for an additional $200, and the same color range. Entry models start at $1,299 with two rear USB-C 4 ports. The higher-end models receive four ports and start at $1,499.

Apple iMac M4. Courtesy of Apple

Apple has upgraded their included Magic Mouse 2, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Trackpad to use USB-C instead of Lightning. The accessories maintain their previous prices when purchased separately – the mouse at $99, the keyboard at $199, and the trackpad at $149. They come in matching colors for the iMac, along with black or white. The keyboard maintains its unergonomic design, and the mouse charging port remains situated underneath.