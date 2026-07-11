Title Fraud Investigation Poses New Hurdle for Kushner’s Planned Albanian Resort

‘Watch What I Do,’ Fetterman Says
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The project was already the object of nightly protests in the capital, Tirana, inspired by concerns over the impact on the region’s wildlife, including thousands of flamingos.
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