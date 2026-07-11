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The New York Sun
Foreign

Title Fraud Investigation Poses New Hurdle for Kushner’s Planned Albanian Resort

The project was already the object of nightly protests in the capital, Tirana, inspired by concerns over the impact on the region’s wildlife, including thousands of flamingos.

Albanian protesters demonstrate on a portion of the land designated for a luxury resort conceived and backed by President Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. on June 6, 2026.
Albanian protesters demonstrate on a portion of the land designated for a luxury resort conceived and backed by President Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. on June 6, 2026. Armando Babani/Getty Images
DAVID JONES

DAVID JONES

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