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The New York Sun
Arts+

Rank Goes to Hollywood

Gareth Owen’s biography of one of Britain’s top film moguls is short on anecdotes but full of insight on the creative decisions that led to hit movies.

Laurence Olivier and Marilyn Monroe in 'The Prince and the Showgirl.'
Laurence Olivier and Marilyn Monroe in 'The Prince and the Showgirl.' Wikimedia Commons
CARL ROLLYSON

CARL ROLLYSON

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