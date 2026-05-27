Rank Goes to Hollywood

‘End of the Great China Gold Rush’
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Gareth Owen’s biography of one of Britain’s top film moguls is short on anecdotes but full of insight on the creative decisions that led to hit movies.
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