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The New York Sun
Justice

Ransom Note Apologized for ‘Accidental’ Killing of Savannah Guthrie’s Mother, Report Says

The note describing Nancy Guthrie’s accidental death carried weight because it came from the same IP address as an earlier message, investigators say.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen on the evening of January 31, 2026, at her home.
Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen on the evening of January 31, 2026, at her home. Via NBC
JOSEPH CURL

JOSEPH CURL

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