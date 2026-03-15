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The New York Sun
Politics

Republican Congressman Calls for Tucker Carlson To Be Prosecuted for ‘Treason’ for Pre-War Contact With Iranians

Mr. Carlson claims to be facing a criminal investigation for speaking to people in Iran before the war began three weeks ago.

Tucker Carlson suggests a sect within Orthodox Judaism known as Chabad is manipulating America and Israel into launching a holy war to destroy one of Islam's holiest sites.
Tucker Carlson suggests a sect within Orthodox Judaism known as Chabad is manipulating America and Israel into launching a holy war to destroy one of Islam's holiest sites. Via YouTube
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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