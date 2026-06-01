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The New York Sun
Politics

Silicon Valley Backs Spencer Pratt as L.A. Mayor’s Race Tightens in Final Hours

Google co-founder Sergey Brin and a roster of technology titans have donated to the former reality star’s campaign as Tuesday’s primary approaches.

Los Angeles mayoral aspirant Spencer Pratt speaks during an appearance on 'Fox & Friends,' January 28, 2026, at New York.
Los Angeles mayoral aspirant Spencer Pratt speaks during an appearance on 'Fox & Friends,' January 28, 2026, at New York. Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

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