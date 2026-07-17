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Hegseth Orders ‘Lessons Learned’ Review of Biden-Era Covid Vaccine Mandate

‘We must do everything in our power to ensure that the Department does not repeat the same mistakes in the future,’ the defense secretary wrote to Pentagon leaders and field commanders.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks at the Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit at the U.S. Army War College at Carlisle, Pennsylvania, on July 15, 2026.
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks at the Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit at the U.S. Army War College at Carlisle, Pennsylvania, on July 15, 2026. Alex Wong/Getty Images
ALEX ZDAN

ALEX ZDAN

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