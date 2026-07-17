Hegseth Orders ‘Lessons Learned’ Review of Biden-Era Covid Vaccine Mandate

Stock Trading Restriction Bill Passed by House Despite Democrats’ Objections Over Exemption for Trump, Other Administration Officials
By MATTHEW RICE|
‘We must do everything in our power to ensure that the Department does not repeat the same mistakes in the future,’ the defense secretary wrote to Pentagon leaders and field commanders.
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