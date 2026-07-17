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Arizona Woman Sues Food Delivery Robot Company for Repeatedly Striking and Injuring Her

In another case, a New Jersey man says he plans to sue Uber and an autonomous vehicle company after a robot allegedly struck him while he was riding a bike.

Starship Technologies robotic vehicles park outside a supermarket at Manchester, England, on March 15, 2023.
Starship Technologies robotic vehicles park outside a supermarket at Manchester, England, on March 15, 2023. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

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