Arizona Woman Sues Food Delivery Robot Company for Repeatedly Striking and Injuring Her

Stock Trading Restriction Bill Passed by House Despite Democrats’ Objections Over Exemption for Trump, Other Administration Officials
By MATTHEW RICE|
In another case, a New Jersey man says he plans to sue Uber and an autonomous vehicle company after a robot allegedly struck him while he was riding a bike.
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