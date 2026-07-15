Mission Not Accomplished: Fed Policy Tweaks Under New Chairman Aim To Nip Inflation in the Bud

Stock Trading Restriction Bill Passed by House Despite Democrats’ Objections Over Exemption for Trump, Other Administration Officials
By MATTHEW RICE|
The Federal Reserve chairman is giving two days of testimony on Capitol Hill as numbers show a slowdown in inflation in June largely due to a now-defunct peace deal in the Persian Gulf.
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