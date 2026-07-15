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The New York Sun
Economy

Mission Not Accomplished: Fed Policy Tweaks Under New Chairman Aim To Nip Inflation in the Bud

The Federal Reserve chairman is giving two days of testimony on Capitol Hill as numbers show a slowdown in inflation in June largely due to a now-defunct peace deal in the Persian Gulf.

Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh addresses the House Financial Services Committee at his first semiannual Monetary Policy Report to Congress on July 15, 2026, on Capitol Hill at Washington, D.C.
Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh addresses the House Financial Services Committee at his first semiannual Monetary Policy Report to Congress on July 15, 2026, on Capitol Hill at Washington, D.C. House Financial Services Committee via YouTube
LUKE FUNK

LUKE FUNK

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