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Will King Charles Repudiate His Church’s ‘Libel Against Jews’?

The Defender of the Faith is confronted with a document brimming with hate of Israel and Zionism.

King Charles III departs the Coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023.
King Charles III departs the Coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
THE NEW YORK SUN

THE NEW YORK SUN

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Will King Charles Repudiate His Church’s ‘Libel Against Jews’? | The New York Sun