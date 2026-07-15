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The New York Sun
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Trump Tells ICE To Carry On With Vehicle Stops After Halt Ordered Following Killing of Two Immigrants in Deadly Enforcement Errors

Neither man who died after agents approached vehicles they were in was the intended target of removal operations.

Maine-based immigrant Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero was killed during a vehicle stop with Immigration and Customs Enforcement on July 13, 2026.
Maine-based immigrant Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero was killed during a vehicle stop with Immigration and Customs Enforcement on July 13, 2026. Troy Jackson via X
JENNIFER DOHERTY

JENNIFER DOHERTY

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