Steve Marcus Redraws the Visual Narrative of Jewish Pop Art

Published: Jul 14, 2026, 09:00 PM ET Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 10:54 PM ET

Guided by 1960s artistic sensibilities, a dreadlocked street artist becomes an observant Jew.

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