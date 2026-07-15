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Steve Marcus Redraws the Visual Narrative of Jewish Pop Art

Guided by 1960s artistic sensibilities, a dreadlocked street artist becomes an observant Jew.

'The Chazon Ish Blotter Art,' by Steve Marcus, 2024.
'The Chazon Ish Blotter Art,' by Steve Marcus, 2024. Steve Marcus
DAVID HIROSHI JAGER

DAVID HIROSHI JAGER

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Steve Marcus Redraws the Visual Narrative of Jewish Pop Art | The New York Sun