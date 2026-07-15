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A Threat to Wall Street’s Financial Supremacy Emerges From Deep in the Heart of Texas

Leftist lawmakers at Albany forget that if you tax something, you get less of it.

The New York Stock Exchange on October 29, 2025.
The New York Stock Exchange on October 29, 2025. Spencer Platt/Getty Images
STEPHEN MOORE

STEPHEN MOORE

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