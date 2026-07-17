Andy Burnham Injects New Optimism as He Takes Control of Britain’s Ruling Labour Party

Stock Trading Restriction Bill Passed by House Despite Democrats’ Objections Over Exemption for Trump, Other Administration Officials
By MATTHEW RICE|
The U.K.’s next prime minister inspires left-leaning party members with an acceptance address that is long on promises but short on details and skips foreign policy issues.
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