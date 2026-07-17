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The New York Sun
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Andy Burnham Injects New Optimism as He Takes Control of Britain’s Ruling Labour Party

The U.K.’s next prime minister inspires left-leaning party members with an acceptance address that is long on promises but short on details and skips foreign policy issues.

Andy Burnham makes his first official visit after being elected leader of Britain’s Labour Party at Gravesend, England, on July 17, 2026.
Andy Burnham makes his first official visit after being elected leader of Britain’s Labour Party at Gravesend, England, on July 17, 2026. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
DONALD KIRK

DONALD KIRK

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