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The New York Sun
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United Airlines Backs Off From Allowing Free Ticket Changes for Customers Wanting To Avoid Trump Airport

An internal memo had empowered ticketing agents to offer free itinerary changes to fliers who did not want to use an airport bearing the president’s name.

A sign on I-95 directs drivers to the President Donald J. Trump International Airport at Palm Beach, Florida, on July 09, 2026.
A sign on I-95 directs drivers to the President Donald J. Trump International Airport at Palm Beach, Florida, on July 09, 2026. Joe Raedle/Getty Images
LUKE FUNK

LUKE FUNK

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