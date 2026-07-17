United Airlines Backs Off From Allowing Free Ticket Changes for Customers Wanting To Avoid Trump Airport

Stock Trading Restriction Bill Passed by House Despite Democrats’ Objections Over Exemption for Trump, Other Administration Officials
By MATTHEW RICE|
An internal memo had empowered ticketing agents to offer free itinerary changes to fliers who did not want to use an airport bearing the president’s name.
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