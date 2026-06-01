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‘60 Minutes’ Correspondent Scott Pelley Accuses Bari Weiss of ‘Murdering’ the Show: Report

The new executive producer says that the staff of the newsmagazine program will not ‘intimidate’ him.

Scott Pelley defiantly denounces his employers at the end of '60 Minutes' on April 28, 2025.
Scott Pelley defiantly denounces his employers at the end of '60 Minutes' on April 28, 2025. Via CBS
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

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‘60 Minutes’ Correspondent Scott Pelley Accuses Bari Weiss of ‘Murdering’ the Show: Report | The New York Sun