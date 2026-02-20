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The New York Sun
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Revisiting the Australian Film Debut of a Marvel Director

“Somersault” is a fine coming-of-age drama from Cate Shortland who would subsequently inhabit the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Abbie Cornish in 'Somersault'
Abbie Cornish in 'Somersault' Via Metrograph
MARIO NAVES

MARIO NAVES

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