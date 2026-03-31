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The New York Sun
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Rolling Stones Fear Potential Visa Denials Following Dispute Over Melania Trump Documentary Music

‘The fear being voiced is that Trump could look at ways to hit back, including targeting the band’s ability to tour in the U.S.,’ one source says.

Ron Wood, Steve Jordan, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform onstage at SoFi Stadium on July 13, 2024 in Inglewood, California.
Ron Wood, Steve Jordan, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform onstage at SoFi Stadium on July 13, 2024 in Inglewood, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images
JOSEPH CURL

JOSEPH CURL

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