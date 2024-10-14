With quality construction and an interesting design, the Saalt Studio Crochet Hoodie is one of the most pleasant Fall hoodies you can get.

Recently, I filed a rather severe review of a hoodie by Instagram famous indie brand, Artificial Fever. The brand boasts trendy, cropped design, and sustainable fabric reuse, but the final product doesn’t live up to expectations. Despite the $100 sticker price — shipping not included — their hoody was sloppily made, and within weeks, the text graphics peeled off.

The long and short was, despite the celebrity customers and Instagram attention — or, precisely because of them — the quality wasn’t worth the pricetag. To call it a scam would be too harsh, but a polite fashion critic Instagram photography was of greater importance than wearability.

Saalt Studio is another small company whose work has gotten online attention. Like Artificial Fever, it produces photogenic hoodies, and markets primarily through Instagram, gifting items to notable influencers. It also goes for the same trendy cuts as every other brand, with oversized straight leg trousers, boxy shirts, and oversized hoodies. But, whereas Artificial Fever’s signature look comes from text graphics and cropped-cut, rounded hoodies, Saalt Studio builds theirs on their materials. Early on, this meant producing what looked like knockoff Yeezy Season items, but their new products have had their own soul.

Saalt Studio Crochet Hoodie. Courtesy of Saalt Studio

They have made knitted soccer jerseys — fitting into the trend I wrote about here — and pre-distressed painter pants. Their misleadingly named “Crochet Hoodie” is their best yet though. The name comes from its open-knit weave, creating a knitted, large-gap mesh fabric, which the entire hoodie is made from. It looks like crochet, but isn’t; crocheting an item like this too time-consuming and expensive for a $145 pricetag.

However, where the Artificial Fever disappointed, the not-so Crochet Hoodie has been a delight. The cut is oversized without being comically large; the innovative twisted-cord ribbing on the cuffs and waist pull it close to the body; and the stylish cream varsity stripes are thick and durable. They look a lot like Adidas with four stripes; though the website shows the ‘Sand’ color as a chalk light grey, the actual garment is a pleasant soft brown.

Saalt Studio Crochet Hoodie. Courtesy of Saalt Studio

Overall, it’s a beautiful item, and it’s porous knit design is visually distinct, and very practical for the warmer weather. It’s not a summer item, despite his advertising and intention — it still is a knitted garment. But the mesh allows air to flow through, providing a refreshing cool when you walk into a breeze, and increases your peripheral vision when walking with the hood up.

The item is currently out of stock, but Saalt Studio often restocks their in-demand items. The hoodie was sold in a ‘Wine’ color along with this salt version, and though I wouldn’t buy a second in the same color, if he introduces some different shades — perhaps a seafoam mint — I’d definitely buy one again. And I couldn’t say that about Artificial Fever.