Detroit Closes Out Milwaukee Behind 40 From Hamilton

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – Richard Hamilton and the Detroit Pistons advanced without breaking a sweat.

Hamilton had a playoff-career high 40 points last night and the Pistons tied a franchise-playoff scoring record in the first quarter in a 122-93 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5.

Rasheed Wallace scored 22 points and keyed an 18-2 run

after halftime for the two-time defending Eastern Conference champions, who won the best-of-seven series and advanced to the second round of the playoffs.

Detroit will play the winner of the Cleveland-Washington series. The Pistons will take a day off and have at least a couple of practices before resuming their goal of winning a second title in three years.

Milwaukee’s Michael Redd scored just two points while Detroit pulled away with a dominating opening quarter in which they scored 39 points. Redd finished with 23.

Pistons coach Flip Saunders, in his first postseason with Detroit, said before the game he would take advantage of any and all mismatches against Milwaukee. Saunders had a lot of choices.

The Pistons clearly made an effort to get Hamilton involved early – as T.J. Ford attempted to defend him – and the shooting guard responded.

When the Bucks left Ford alone on Hamilton, he simply rose over the shorter guard for open jumpers. When Milwaukee tried to give Ford help, Hamilton found open teammates and they made shots.

Wallace made a 3-pointer – off Hamilton’s assist – to put the Pistons ahead for good midway through the first quarter. Those points were the first of 11 straight for Detroit, and sparked a 21-2 run that provided a cushion large enough to let the Pistons coast to the victory.

Detroit had four starters with at least 11 points in the first half while Redd was the only Buck in double figures at halftime as they trailed 62-49.

Chauncey Billups had 17 points and eight assists and Tayshaun Prince added 12 points for the Pistons.

The Bucks were the only sub-.500 team in the playoffs, and Redd was the only starter with postseason experience before the quick series against Detroit.

The Pistons begin games with the same five players they did in 2004, when they beat the Bucks in the first round en route to the third title in franchise history, and have had four of the same starters for four straight postseasons.