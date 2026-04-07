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Steve Bannon’s Win at the High Court

The justices clear the way for a dismissal of his conviction for criminal contempt with respect to the January 6 committee.

Steve Bannon, former advisor to President Trump, gives a brief statement as he leaves Manhattan Criminal Court after a court hearing on November 12, 2024 at New York City.
Steve Bannon, former advisor to President Trump, gives a brief statement as he leaves Manhattan Criminal Court after a court hearing on November 12, 2024 at New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
THE NEW YORK SUN

THE NEW YORK SUN

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