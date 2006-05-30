How To Carry A Big Bag Without Getting Hurt

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

An oversized, filled-to-the-gills handbag might satisfy your sartorial needs, but it can be hazardous to your health. Even Jane Birkin, namesake of the first It bag, has retired her Birkins, blaming them for her tendonitis.

The master trainer at Pilates on Fifth (501 Fifth Ave., 212-687-8885, www.pilatesonfifth.com), Matt McCulloch, said that some 80% of his female clients are adversely affected by heavy handbags. “There are two things I hate that women deal with every day – high heels and handbags.”

When one shoulder bears too much weight, it strains the upper trapezius and levator scapula, eventually raising the weight-bearing shoulder. Aside from the aesthetic undesirability of uneven shoulders or, more extremely, the entire head shifting to the non-weight-bearing side, pain, as Ms. Birkin knows, is an issue, too.

“Tension is stored in the head and neck, and a heavy bag exacerbates that,” Mr. McCulloch said. Possible side effects include headaches, overall irritation in the head, neck, and shoulders, and a loss of range of motion.

Ideally, Mr. McCulloch said, a woman should carry a tiny bag for her wallet and cell phone, while stowing the rest in a roller bag; next best is a backpack.

If you must carry your Chloe Paddington – which, according to Bag Snob blogger Tina Craig’s scale, weighs 3 1/2 pounds, including the 8-ounce signature padlock – Mr. McCulloch has easy-to-adopt suggestions. Hold your bag in your hand, and alternate throughout the day.

Take a physical inventory. Ask yourself:

* Is my chest open?

* Are my shoulders down and depressed slightly?

* Is my weight evenly distributed?

“Imagine holding a can of paint in each hand,” Mr. McCulloch said.

At the Pilates studio, Mr. McCulloch has clients try to get in a balanced position while wearing their clothes and bag. You can do the same in front of a mirror.

To strengthen upper- and middleback muscles, do upright rows: Place your right foot about 2 1/2 feet behind your left, then bend over with your back flat and place your left forearm on your left leg for support; with a 5-pound dumbbell in your right hand, make your right arm perpendicular to the floor; then pull back, bending your elbow, so that the weight is level with your waist. Do four sets of 10 reps; repeat on left side.

To open chest and shoulders:

* Clasp your hands behind your back and raise. Try to lift shoulders and open them back. Hold for 10 seconds and repeat 3 times.

* With your hands about 18 inches apart hold a pair of nylons in front of you; take arms up above head and behind. Hold for 10 seconds and repeat 3 times.