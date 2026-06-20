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The New York Sun
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Tear Down This ‘Wall’

The idea of a strict boundary between church and state is coming to a head in a case from the Fifth United States Appeals Circuit.

A granite Ten Commandments monument on the grounds of the Texas Capitol, May 29, 2025, at Austin.
A granite Ten Commandments monument on the grounds of the Texas Capitol, May 29, 2025, at Austin. AP/Eric Gay
THE NEW YORK SUN

THE NEW YORK SUN

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