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The New York Sun
Arts+

The American Folk Art Museum Struggles With ‘Self’ Expression

The Upper West Side art museum’s hand-wringing has reached the point where it now even calls into question the notion of “folk.”

Joe Coleman, 'Voyage to Candyland.' 2026.
Joe Coleman, 'Voyage to Candyland.' 2026. Adam Reich
MARIO NAVES

MARIO NAVES

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