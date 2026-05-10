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The Democratic Party Gets Hijacked by a Rising Generation of Jacobins

Far-left movement aims to divide the nation arbitrarily between the noble oppressed and the toxic oppressors.

Congresswomen, and members of the 'Squad,' left to right, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib at the Capitol in 2019.
Congresswomen, and members of the 'Squad,' left to right, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib at the Capitol in 2019. Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON

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