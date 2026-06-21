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The New York Sun
Foreign

Trump Criticizes Starmer as U.K. Prime Minister Weighs Resignation Announcement

During his tenure as prime minister, Mr. Starmer has been criticized incessantly for making and then reversing his decisions.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer departs 10 Downing Street to address Parliament on April 20, 2026.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer departs 10 Downing Street to address Parliament on April 20, 2026. Carl Court/Getty Images
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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