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The New York Sun
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Trump-Xi Summit at Beijing To Focus on Opening Strait of Hormuz

Focused on Realpolitik, Trump will play on China’s thirst for oil while Xi counts on the president’s interest in ending the war before America’s midterm elections.

President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before their meeting at Gimhae International Airport at Busan, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025.
President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before their meeting at Gimhae International Airport at Busan, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. AP/Mark Schiefelbein
DONALD KIRK

DONALD KIRK

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