Trump’s Team Slams ‘Rogue, Politically-Motivated’ Leaks After Court Blocks IRS Deal

Stock Trading Restriction Bill Passed by House Despite Democrats’ Objections Over Exemption for Trump, Other Administration Officials
By MATTHEW RICE|
The President ‘continues to hold those who wrong America and Americans accountable’ a Trump representative said in response to a court order to block a deal that granted the Trump family immunity and shielded them from future audits.
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