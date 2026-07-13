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The New York Sun
Politics

Trump’s Team Slams ‘Rogue, Politically-Motivated’ Leaks After Court Blocks IRS Deal

The President ‘continues to hold those who wrong America and Americans accountable’ a Trump representative said in response to a court order to block a deal that granted the Trump family immunity and shielded them from future audits.

President Trump at the Washington Hilton on June 26, 2026.
President Trump at the Washington Hilton on June 26, 2026. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
JENNIFER DOHERTY

JENNIFER DOHERTY

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