Search
The New York Sun
Arts+

Two Biographies Painstakingly Seek To Understand Basquiat, but His Art Remains Elusive

Jean-Michel Basquiat introduced a street art that spoke to American culture even as he stood apart from it.

A Basquiat exhibition at the Albertina Museum in Vienna, Austria in 2022.
A Basquiat exhibition at the Albertina Museum in Vienna, Austria in 2022. Photo by Heinz-Peter Bader/Getty Images
CARL ROLLYSON

CARL ROLLYSON

Published:
Updated:

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp