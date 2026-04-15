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The New York Sun
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U.S. Navy Enforces Full Blockade of Iranian Ports as Trump Says War ‘Close to Over’

CENTCOM says American warships are enforcing an impartial blockade on all vessels as Trump and Vance express optimism for a deal.

A man flashes a victory sign as he carries an Iranian flag in front of an anti-U.S. billboard that reads in Farsi: 'The Strait of Hormuz will remain closed, The entire Persian Gulf is our hunting ground,' April 13, 2026.
A man flashes a victory sign as he carries an Iranian flag in front of an anti-U.S. billboard that reads in Farsi: 'The Strait of Hormuz will remain closed, The entire Persian Gulf is our hunting ground,' April 13, 2026. AP/Vahid Salemi
JOTAM CONFINO

JOTAM CONFINO

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