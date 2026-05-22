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The New York Sun
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What My Fractured Relationship With Bruce Springsteen Taught Me About Approval-Seeking

After bonding with ‘The Boss’ in France and Sweden, our writer penned a damning review of ‘Nebraska,’ a choice that would prove consequential.

Bruce Springsteen at a campaign rally in 2024.
Bruce Springsteen at a campaign rally in 2024. AP/Matt Rourke
PAOLO HEWITT

PAOLO HEWITT

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