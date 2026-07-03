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The New York Sun
National

Trump Administration Seeks To End 50-Year Ban on Supersonic Flights Over America

The Federal Aviation Administration says technological advances have eliminated sonic booms that doomed the high-speed flights over American soil.

Boom Supersonic's Overture aircraft is said to be able to travel between New York and London in three hours and 40 minutes.
Boom Supersonic's Overture aircraft is said to be able to travel between New York and London in three hours and 40 minutes. BoomSupersonic.com
LUKE FUNK

LUKE FUNK

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